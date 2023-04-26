News you can trust since 1952
Chance to find out more about role of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust governor at virtual event

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust is inviting people attend a virtual event to find out more about the role of a governor, ahead of the trust’s elections to appoint new governors this summer.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

The elections will take place this summer to elect six public governors at the trust and those interested are invited to attend a virtual event to find out more about the role on Tuesday, May 2, from 4-5pm, and Thursday, May 19, from 6-7pm.

Governors represent the interests of local communities in the planning of services across Sutton’s King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community hospitals,

The trust is keen to attract candidates from all walks of life who are dedicated to helping it to achieve its ambitions of providing healthier communities and outstanding care to all.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King's Mill Hospital, is electing six public governorsSherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King's Mill Hospital, is electing six public governors
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King's Mill Hospital, is electing six public governors
Two public governors will be elected for Newark Hospital, plus four for the rest of the East Midlands, which includes Mansfield and King’s Mill hospitals.

The role is a voluntary position, so successful candidates will not be paid, but will receive expenses for travel to meetings.

Sue Holmes, lead governor, said: “Our governors do a vital job in upholding the views of the public and we are looking for people who are committed to improving services and passionate about putting across the views of the public. This is your hospital and we’d love for you to be a part of it.”

Those who wish to become a governor must first become a member of the trust. You can do this by signing up online at sfh-tr.nhs.uk/get-involved or emailing [email protected]

