Chance to find out more about college courses in Mansfield

Potential students were able to find out more about college courses during a promotional event in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:28 am

The team from Mansfield Education Hub set up a stall in Mansfield Market.

They are currently recruiting for their full-time college courses for 16 to 18-year-olds.

The courses consist of Employability Qualifications, Self-development, GCSE and Functional Skills Maths and English. The team have been running a successful Study Programme in Mansfield for five years and provide a supportive and positive learning experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mansfield Education Hub were promoting their courses
Mansfield Education Hub were promoting their courses

For more information call 07912 295 656.

Mansfield