Chance to find out more about college courses in Mansfield
Potential students were able to find out more about college courses during a promotional event in Mansfield.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:28 am
The team from Mansfield Education Hub set up a stall in Mansfield Market.
They are currently recruiting for their full-time college courses for 16 to 18-year-olds.
The courses consist of Employability Qualifications, Self-development, GCSE and Functional Skills Maths and English. The team have been running a successful Study Programme in Mansfield for five years and provide a supportive and positive learning experience.
For more information call 07912 295 656.