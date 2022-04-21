Chance to enter your pooch as Nottinghamshire County Show brings dogs back to the ring

Organisers of the event have got their rosettes at the ready to reward visitors’ four-legged friends, who will also be able to put their skills to the test in an all-comers agility and fly-ball competition as well.

The show, which takes place at the Newark Showground on May 14, is returning following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic with a new focus on the traditional aspects of the livestock, agriculture and countryside living.

But it wants to include families whose animals are domestic rather than working and is hoping that the UK-wide increase in the numbers of dog owners, whose numbers soared during the lockdown, will help to swell visitor numbers on the day.

Dog owners can enter their pets at the Nottinghamshire County Show dog show this year.

The dog show is set to be one of the most popular events at the show and includes a number of fun classes, including Handsomest Hound, a Dog Fancy Dress and Gorgeous Golden Oldies for dogs aged seven and over to encourage owners to give their pets a taste of glory.

There is also a section for pedigree breeds, whose owners are expected to travel many miles to show off their pets and Gill Riley, who is the secretary of the Trent Valley Dog Training Club and who is organising the county show’s dog events, says there is a lot to look forward to.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring a dog show and our activities back to the show and to be able offer all dog owners the chance to take part and maybe win a prize.

“No matter what breed they are, most dogs really enjoy taking part in these activities and it’s lovely when a young person enters their pet and they come out with a rosette, grinning from ear to ear.

“So many people got a dog during lockdown because it was an excuse for them to go out and get some exercise so I’m hoping there will be quite a few people bringing their dogs along on the day.”

The county show will also feature two displays from Les Dixon from Mountgrace Gundogs, who will be demonstrating how gundogs can be trained to work together, as part of a busy programme all day long.

Elsewhere there will be prize-winning livestock, a fur and feather tent, a food and drink festival showcasing the best local producers, equine competitions, music, countryside pursuits and a Young Farmers Association lawnmower race.