Chance to enjoy spectacular rare daffodil orchard in Underwood this weekend

The daffodil orchard at Felley Priory.

The gardens at Felley Priory, Underwood, will be open to the public this Saturday, April 16, from 10am until 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy the priory’s vast garden for all seasons, with yew topiary, snowdrops, hellebores, herbaceous borders and rose garden.

The grass-edged pond is planted with primulas, eucomis, bamboo and roses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month, the orchard is filled with thousands of daffodils, some extremely rare and very old.

From the garden, visitors can walk up to a bluebell wood.

Wheelchair access, parking, plants for sale, refreshments and cashless payment will be available.

All funds raised will go to the National Garden Scheme, which aids nursing and health charities.