Chance to discuss opportunities and challenges Nottinghamshire businesses are facing at Visitor Economy Summit

This year’s event is taking place on Tuesday, March 14, at Eastwood Hall from 9am to 2pm and features line-up of guest speakers discussing a range of topics related to the local visitor economy.

Attendees will hear from a range of guest speakers from the likes of Visit England, The Tourism Alliance, UKCAMS and others who will share their insights and expertise on a variety of industry topics.

After hearing from the guest speakers lunch will be served, giving attendees the chance to network, connect and share experiences with others.

Bookings are now open for the Visit Nottinghamshire Visitor Economy Summit

The event is also an excellent opportunity to showcase the best of Nottinghamshire's visitor economy industry and highlight the many attractions and experiences that make the region a must-visit destination.

Robert Dixon, interim chief executive for Marketing Nottingham including Visit Nottinghamshire, said: "We are delighted to be hosting our annual Visitor Economy Summit once again this year.

"The event provides an excellent opportunity for those in the tourism and hospitality sector to come together, share knowledge, hear from our guest speakers, and discuss the challenges facing our sector.

"We are excited to welcome a range of guest speakers who will bring valuable insights and experience to the event."

Registration is free and open to Nottingham and Nottinghamshire visitor economy businesses. Spaces are limited and prospective attendees are being advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

