Stagebox is hosting free auditions at Nonsuch Studios in Nottingham on Saturday, July 3.

The company is seeking young Mansfield and Ashfield performers aged 8-18 years looking to take their talent to the next level.

Auditionees are invited to take to the stage at the in-person audition workshops.

Stardom beckons for Mansfield and Ashfield talent with free auditions by Stagebox Pictured are its Leeds Elite team.

Successful candidates get to take part in the company’s award-winning performance training programme based in either Birmingham or Leeds during the school holidays, as well as benefiting from Stagebox talent management.

Auditions are free and organisers are keen to encourage everyone with a love of theatre to audition.

One of Stagebox’s recent success stories is seven-year-old Will Barker from Retford, currently in rehearsals for his second West End credit in less than a year.

He recently appeared as Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol in the West End, as well as being cast in a new play directed by veteran theatre legend Sir Nicholas Hytner at the Bridge Theatre. Will joined Stagebox at five years old and trains at the Leeds Stagebox centre.

With Stagebox alumni starring on stage and screen, many securing lead roles for Disney, Netflix, in the West End and beyond, it offers rising stars the chance to build industry connections and gain opportunities in theatre, television and film.

Stagebox’s general manager Jasmine Quinlan Gardner, said: “It’s been a turbulent period for the performing arts industry to say the least, and we’re so delighted to be holding these free auditions. Stagebox is about opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the nation’s budding talent.”

Kirsti Bagger, Head Agent at Stagebox said: “We’re looking to meet new performers from Mansfield and Ashfield area with passion, ambition and star quality. We’re dedicated about ensuring accessibility and inclusivity which is why we’re removing audition fees this July - we welcome children from all backgrounds, from newcomers all the way up to advanced level and we can’t wait to see what the young people of Nottingham have to offer!”

These auditions are guaranteed to fill up fast and limited spaces apply. To register visit Eventbrite. To find out more about Stagebox, please head to: https://www.stagebox.uk/