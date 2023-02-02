HomesbyHolmes, which is based in the former police headquarters Holmes House, off Ratcliffe Gate, is urging creative members of the community to enter a one-off competition for a chance to see their artwork come to life.

Entrants are encouraged to express their creative side and submit an artwork proposal, with the successful design to be sprayed on the side of the company’s building and remain for many years to come.

The wall mural, which is in a prominent position on a busy intersection, will be seen by residents everyday and add an artistic flare to the town’s aesthetic.

Can you imagine the perfect art design to decorate this wall?

Jamal Khan, property development manager at HomesbyHolmes, said the competition provides a chance for local artists and creatives to shine.

He said: “We are running a competition for the residents of Mansfield to submit an artwork proposal to be sprayed on the side of our building Holmes House.

“The winners artwork will be professionally sprayed on the gable end of the building.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local artists or even someone with a creative imagination to have their print on a highly visible and busy area of Mansfield.”

The building is off Ratcliffe Gate in a busy area of Mansfield.

The competition is running from now until February 28, with the winner due to be announced on March 3.