Chad readers share their views on Prime Minister Boris Johnson staying in office

The PM won 59 per cent of the vote on June 6, meaning he is now immune from a Conservative leadership challenge for a year.

In all, 211 Tory MPs voted they had confidence in the PM's leadership while 148 voted against him.

However many Chad readers think the Prime Minister should have resigned while others believe he is best choice at the moment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the backing of a majority of Tory MPs in a confidence vote

Valerie Baker said: “We don't have any better choices elsewhere.

“I don't think any other party would have handled the pandemic any better. It’s easy for people to scoff. We all need a scapegoat.”

Derek Smitheman said: “He needs to go and go now.”

Sue Bennett said: “Stay, no one will do any better than him.”

Stacie Louise said: You couldn't pay me double his wage to swap with him. Everything he's had to manage, and what he's had to take over from.

"He's not been the best for sure, but I don't believe it would have been any better under anyone else. Nobody is standing out as a leader. Nobody.”

Nigel Hubbard said: “He’s no leader, but what’s the alternative?”

Joe McGinley said: “He is a disgrace.”

Mark Richardson said: “Time for him to go.”

Susan Mclean Lowther said: “Go, and take the rest of his party with him, the sooner the better.”