Chad readers share their views on ‘ashamed’ crime tsar Caroline Henry being caught speeding five times

But Chad readers think the crime tsar should resign from her post with some calling her a hypocrite.

Peter Bramley said: “Ashamed but staying put and telling everyone else not to break the law.”

Stephen Lipscombe said: “So she’s ashamed but not enough to do the right thing and resign.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said she was 'ashamed' she had been caught speeding.

"And she thinks that offering people money to get other people fined for speeding is a good initiative.

"But the panel, which is in place to ‘challenge and support’ her decisions, won’t oust her. Shockingly poor use of public funds.”

Diane Rose said: “If the PM won't resign when he breaks the law, he sets the precedent for everyone else.

"A ruling body that no longer sees the need to follow its own rules but enforces them on the public while taking away the public's right to protest, is not a government, it is a dictatorship.”

Claire Bex said: “How about she resigns?”

Lewis Shaw said: “One rule for them, a completely different rule book for the rest of us.”

John Chadwick said: “She should resign or be sacked.”

Zak Lounds said: “Or she could resign, which would be the honourable thing to do to keep respect for Notts Police.”

Mick Cartwright said: “Please resign, you've disgraced your office and you are an embarassment.”