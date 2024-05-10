Chad readers share hopes for the Mansfield district in the next 10 years

What do you see for the next 10 years? Photo: Mansfield town centre. National World.

Your Chad readers have shared their hopes and aspirations for aspects of the district they would like to see improved or developed in the next ten years.

Your Chad often shares retro photos on their Facebook page and encourages readers to share their memories in the community.

It's a fun and nostalgic concept that allows us to share and view our extensive archive for the area.

However, it's also important to look to the future and start an open dialogue about hopes and aspirations for the coming years.

Crowds packed into Mansfield town centre to salute their football heroes. Mansfield Town FC players visited fans.

To facilitate this discussion, we recently posted a question on your Chad's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad) asking readers what they would like to see in the district over the next ten years.

Based on the responses, several important issues were identified including town centre and market-related suggestions, policing, cultural matters, a renovation of the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, road upgrades, pothole repairs, and leisure activities.

We then conducted a poll where we listed each category and asked the readers to identify their top concern.

The majority of readers expressed that their most pressing concern was the town centre and market, as they hoped to see more development in years to come.

Performers brought colour and character to Mansfield town centre. Photo taken by Rachel Atkins at The Full Shebang Festival, 2022.

In a comment on Facebook, Jerry Sanders said: "Food carts are popular in Portland. Bring them in and fill up the market square.

“Give them all six months rent free to get them established. Add some live entertainment on certain days of the week.

“The people are here, as seen when the Stags did their bus tour. They need a reason to come that’s all.”

Charles Cannon shared suggestions focused on culture.

Mansfield town centre shoppers.

He said: “A new, larger museum that can embrace our rich and diverse history, with permanent exhibitions.”

Other suggestions were provided for more policing in the area, a public toilet strategy and an improvement to leisure facilities.

Annie Moose said: “Now we've just lost a decent live music venue, the town needs a replacement for it.

“We've not had a large capacity performance venue since 2007.”

Annie suggested it would be good to see funding secured for this purpose as part of cultural improvements.

The Mansfield Council is actively working on their Adopted Local Plan 2013-2033, which focuses on the next decade.

The plan, titled ‘Making Mansfield: Towards 2030,’ outlines a strategy to transform the Mansfield district.

It includes a vision for the future, as well as ambitions, policies, and data analysis based on surveys and feedback.

Readers can view the report here: www.mansfield.gov.uk/downloads/file/1347/making-mansfield-towards-2030

The report focuses on the importance of creating a place that residents can be proud of and choose to live in.

It outlines several priorities, including improving the town centre experience for residents, visitors, and businesses, as well as creating a positive cultural and leisure experience for all.

The report also highlights four key areas of focus: under categories of place, wellbeing, growth, and aspiration.

The report emphasises the importance of working in partnership and regularly reviewing progress.

What do you see for Mansfield over the next decade?