Zak Lounds said: “Any companies with large loans, will start to struggle as they'll be having to service massive amounts of interest. Hopefully the administrators can balance the books and save a portion of Wilko stores to still exist.”

Martin C Shepherd said: “Fingers crossed they can find a buyer for the company, and save peoples jobs.”

Chris Mark Ellis said: “It's a shame. Lots of great staff that work in the Mansfield store but the last few times I have been it to Wilko there was a lot of empty shelves.”

Wilko is on Clumber Street in Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Nana's Personalised Gifts said: “Having worked for them for seven years back in the 90's and my wife spending 38 years at a number of branches before we started our own business this is really sad to see, especially for the 12,000 plus people that currently work there.”

Linda Johnston said: “Another one bites the dust.”

Bradley English said: “It's a shame but understandable, I mean some are spending 75 per cent of their income just keeping their home, they haven’t got money for Wilko's.”

Paul Mehew said: “I'm surprised they've lasted this long.”

Karen Fedoris said: “Wilko's is an institution. There’s not going be any reason to go into town soon.”