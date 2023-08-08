News you can trust since 1952
Chad readers reaction to thousands of jobs being at risk in Mansfield and Sutton as Wilko announce plans to appoint administrators

Retail giant Wilko has announced it plans to appoint administrators – putting about 12,000 jobs at the chain at risk – and this is what Chad readers had to say about it on our Facebook page.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

Zak Lounds said: “Any companies with large loans, will start to struggle as they'll be having to service massive amounts of interest. Hopefully the administrators can balance the books and save a portion of Wilko stores to still exist.”

Martin C Shepherd said: “Fingers crossed they can find a buyer for the company, and save peoples jobs.”

Chris Mark Ellis said: “It's a shame. Lots of great staff that work in the Mansfield store but the last few times I have been it to Wilko there was a lot of empty shelves.”

Wilko is on Clumber Street in Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)Wilko is on Clumber Street in Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Wilko is on Clumber Street in Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Nana's Personalised Gifts said: “Having worked for them for seven years back in the 90's and my wife spending 38 years at a number of branches before we started our own business this is really sad to see, especially for the 12,000 plus people that currently work there.”

Linda Johnston said: “Another one bites the dust.”

Bradley English said: “It's a shame but understandable, I mean some are spending 75 per cent of their income just keeping their home, they haven’t got money for Wilko's.”

Paul Mehew said: “I'm surprised they've lasted this long.”

Karen Fedoris said: “Wilko's is an institution. There’s not going be any reason to go into town soon.”

Tarmac Toplite said: “It's a shame, not so many people in the shops round and about. I'd be sad to see Wilko go if it actually did.”

