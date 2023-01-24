Mansfield Council wants to transform the former Beales building into a civic hub which would see the 1930s’ art deco building extended and modernised to provide a new headquarters for the council, alongside a variety of other agencies.

Tommy Carlin said: “People who live and work within the Mansfield district are the ones who'll have to suffer and very few will benefit from this.

“It's a waste of money. Kiss of death for the current council.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, outside the former Beales store in Mansfield.

Olga Mair said: “I am sure £20 million could be put to better use around Mansfield. A shameful waste of money.

“Plus the money it cost to buy Beales, when there are perfectly good council offices already.”

Sarah Godber said: “Nothing wrong with the Civic Centre. What a waste of money.”

Martin Yates said: “I expect money after money will have to be thrown at this for years to come for upkeep of an old building.”

Anthony James Archer said: “So why waste money on a memorial outside Beales, when more disabled parking bays will be needed?

"Money that could have been spent on roads which are shocking all through Mansfield and Nottinghamshire in general.”

Lee Arnold said: “This money should have been used for building properties and converting buildings like that in to affordable housing for working people to rent.”

Ray Golding said: “Money could be spent better.”

John Geeves said: “One empty building to another.”

Joseph Shannon said: “Rubbish, what about better homes and roads?”

Nigel Whitehouse said: “Complete waste of money.”

Bea Searle said: “They should have asked the people of Mansfield what they would like to see the council spend the £20 million pounds on.”

Andy Burton said: “Wasting money yet again. Most staff that work at the civic centre have it nice with parking for starters.

