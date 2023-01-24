Chad readers reaction to new medical unit to speed up diagnoses planned for Mansfield
Plans have been unveiled for a new community diagnostic centre in Mansfield.
The centre is designed to house a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit, helping give them an answer to their concerns sooner.
And this is what Chad readers had to say about it.
RM Carlin said: “A new building for the future of going private and making it more difficult for people! Sell off the building for more profit and fill their own pockets too.”
Simon Edwards said: “As long as it’s fit for use, doesn’t matter what it looks like.”
Mark Beckford said: “Great idea.”
Jon McGuinness said: “A great idea. Anything to speed up an accurate diagnosis has to be a good thing.”
Robert Simpson said: “Getting ready to make NHS private long term. Build these super centres then either rent them out or sell for a profit.”