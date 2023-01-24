Chad readers reaction to new medical unit to speed up diagnoses planned for Mansfield

The centre is designed to house a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit, helping give them an answer to their concerns sooner.

And this is what Chad readers had to say about it.

RM Carlin said: “A new building for the future of going private and making it more difficult for people! Sell off the building for more profit and fill their own pockets too.”

An artist's impression of the planned new centre.

Simon Edwards said: “As long as it’s fit for use, doesn’t matter what it looks like.”

Mark Beckford said: “Great idea.”

Jon McGuinness said: “A great idea. Anything to speed up an accurate diagnosis has to be a good thing.”

