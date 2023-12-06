Chad readers on potential closure of Rufford Ford after viral videos ignite concerns

Chad readers shared their thoughts on proposals to permanently close Rufford Ford in a new consultation after viral videos of vehicles passing through the village sparked safety concerns.

Rufford Ford became famous for online videos of vehicles splashing through the water – or getting stuck midway.

The location attracted so much traffic in 2022 that Nottinghamshire Council temporarily closed the road at the request of the police.

A car drives through Rufford Ford.

The public will now be asked through a consultation whether it should be closed permanently under a Traffic Regulation Order.

Readers of your Chad were quick to share their thoughts on the proposal.

Commenting on Mansfield Chad – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Matt Clark suggested a small bridge over the road could be the answer.

Reader Gary Clifton agreed with calls for a bridge.

The gates and changed signs needed to close the road would cost around £44,000.

Jordan Marie said: “Build a bridge over it. Water will still flow underneath it. Speed humps to slow traffic down too.”

Alan Holmes said: “Make it a toll road and with a payment barrier – say £5 – but obviously free to residents.”

Steve Gibson said: “Need gates up with key fobs to open and close.”

Lyn Jones said: “It’s not just about about driving fast, it’s the amount of stupid people that think they can drive through it when it’s three feet high in the middle even though there are signs and a measure.

“Just make lockable barriers when it’s too high which would be cheaper and less of an inconvenience to locals who live near it.”

The ford, by Rufford Mill, first shot to fame in 2020 when a local student’s YouTube videos went viral.

There are now thousands of social media videos featuring the landmark.

For many years, families have stood and watched cars drive through water levels by Rufford Mill on the grounds of Rufford Abbey country park.