The money is a reward for their loyalty, along with personalised vouchers for members to access even more savings on their festive shopping.

This brings the total of profits shared with members in 2022 to almost £1.2 million.

Twice a year Central Co-op pays a dividend to eligible members of the Society based on how much they’ve shopped in stores in the previous six months.

The Share of the Profits is available to members who’ve earned at least £1 worth of points (100 points).

The continued support of its members allows the Society to invest funds into important community projects through its Community Dividend Fund which supports hundreds of local good causes each year.

Rajesh Gupta, chief member and customer officer, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis affecting all of our communities, we’re pleased to provide a reward for member loyalty that should ease the burden a little.

“Membership is at the heart of the Society and we wouldn’t be where we are without each and every member, so we’re pleased to be able to give back.”

Other benefits available for Central Co-op members include exclusive events and classes, deals and offers, and a say in how the Society is run.

For more on the benefits available to members, visit www.membership.centralengland.coop.