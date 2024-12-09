Center Parcs opens new gastropub at Sherwood Forest

A brand-new gastropub – The Dozing Duck – has opened at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, following a £4 million investment.

The waterside restaurant has been transformed to create a relaxing and inviting space, with exposed wooden beams, leather seating and chrome light fixtures.

As well as indoor and outdoor play areas for younger diners and two, new pre-bookable activities – Shuffleboard and Crazy Pool.

Formerly the Foresters’ Inn pub, The Dozing Duck offers a range of hearty breakfasts, Sunday roasts and reimagined pub classics including Welbeck ale battered fish and chips, Gastropub burger, Underwood’s sausage and mash and Lamb shank shepherd’s pie – all crafted from high-quality British and locally sourced ingredients.

Damaein Houghton, director of food, beverage and retail at Center Parcs, said: “We knew from our guests that there was a strong appetite to create an elevated and exceptional dining experience that brings families and friends together – and The Dozing Duck is exactly that.

“The concept was inspired by nostalgia and a classic pub feel, that many know and love, which delivers high-quality food and drink, outstanding service, and a family-focused offering.

“We hope guests get the chance to stop by for a drink or bite to eat to experience it first-hand.”

Chris Ruston, village director at Sherwood Forest, said: “The Dozing Duck invites guests of all ages into its warm and welcoming atmosphere, with something to offer the whole family – a place to reconnect, make precious memories and relax and unwind with good company and great food.

“We look forward to welcoming those staying at Sherwood Forest to experience everything the new pub has to offer.”

Reservations for The Dozing Duck can be made by guests staying at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest on a break, either online or at the restaurant, depending on availability.

Dogs are also welcome to join guests inside The Dozing Duck lounge area and terrace.

To find out more about The Dozing Duck, visit www.centerparcs.co.uk/discover-center-parcs/things-to-do/restaurants/dozing-duck.html.