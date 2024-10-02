Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Center Parcs has launched a brand-new app in time for ‘Winter Wonderland’, which returns to Sherwood Forest on November 4.

Guests can log in to the ‘Center Parcs UK & Ireland’ app to see either their upcoming or current break, as well as details of their booked activities and itinerary during their stay – which they can start booking 12 weeks beforehand.

Notifications will also be sent via the app, including activity reminders and any updates that may affect them.

Other features include an interactive map and once guests are on the village, they can select walking and cycling options with arrival times, remaining time and distance information as they travel around.

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest.

Booking passes for an upcoming break can also be added to phone wallets, meaning booking details are easily accessible.

Santa’s Woodland Village will be returning to Sherwood Forest, between Monday November 4, 2024 to Thursday, January 2, 2025, following its £1.6 million transformation last year – which included a Woodland Workshop for Santa and his elves, and an exciting Christmas Shop filled with festive decorations, storybooks and cuddly toys.

This year will see a new Snow Zone, where families can take advantage of a photo opportunity in the giant snow globe as snow falls around them.

A range of festive activities are also available, including a toy making workshop, Christmas crafts workshop and Elf Academy, where little ones can spend hours of fun with village elves.

Experiences such as Santa’s Greetings parade will be returning from 5pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Little ones can also write their own Letters to Santa and receive a magical reply during their break, visit the Enchanted Light Garden filled with twinkling lights, and snuggle up to watch animated bedtime stories on lodge TVs each night at 6pm.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.centerparcs.co.uk/breaks-we-offer/seasonal-holidays-and-breaks/winter-wonderland-breaks.html

Chris Ruston, Village Director at Sherwood Forest, said: “Center Parcs is the perfect place to make special memories together, particularly during the lead up to Christmas.

“Last year we invested in enhancing guests’ experiences and the introduction of our app will make the journey even more seamless.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Sherwood Forest this year, to experience Winter Wonderland and our new Snow Zone area which is guaranteed to add an extra sprinkle of Christmas.”