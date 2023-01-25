The latest figures from the 2021 census come as the leader of care charity Carers UK said the social care system would “collapse” without the work of unpaid carers.

Office for National Statistics data shows 13,829 people in Ashfield were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 11.6 per cent of the population aged over five in the area.

However, this was a fall from the previous census in 2011, when 12.7 per cent of people in the area were providing unpaid care.

Participants were asked whether they "look after, or give any help or support" to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions, or problems related to old age.

The rate also fell across England and Wales over the decade, from 11.4 per cent to 9 per cent, although the ONS warns, as the census was carried out during the Covid pandemic, many people may have been avoiding seeing elderly or vulnerable friends and family.

Helen Walker, Carers UK chief executive, said: “We know there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.”

In Ashfield, 7,536 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021, including 4,573 people doing so for more than 50 hours a week.Across the two countries, the proportion providing between 20 and 49 hours of care each week rose from 1.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent, while the proportion caring for more than 50 hours a week rose from 2.7 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Ms Walker said, without the work of unpaid carers, “our health and social care systems would collapse”.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The government has prioritised health and social care, with up to £7.5 billion available over the next two years to support adult social care services.