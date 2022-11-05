The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households were classified in terms of four different “dimensions of deprivation”.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16-18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad”, or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded, in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 57.5 per cent of households in Mansfield and 56.9 per cent in Ashfield were deprived in at least one of these “dimensions” when the most recent census was carried out, down from 63.8 per cent and 62.7 per cent respectively in the 2011 census and below the England and Wales average of 51.7 per cent.

A further breakdown reveals which of Mansfield and Ashfield’s neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Mansfield, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

Oak Tree and Ransom Wood – 68.9 per cent of households were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 73.7 per cent in 2011;

Newgate and Carr Bank – 65.7 per cent, ​down from 72.4 per cent;

Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill – 63.4 per cent, down from 70.3 per cent in 2011.

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham, at 40.6 per cent of households.

In Ashfield, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

Sutton Central and Leamington – 69.5 per cent, down from 77.1;

Kirkby Central – 66 per cent, down from 70.9 per cent;

Huthwaite – 60.9 per cent, down from 67.2 per cent.