Celebrations planned across Eastwood and Kimberley to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 70 years.

Jubilee celebrations of all kinds will be kicking off in both towns and across the wider borough of Broxtowe during the special extended Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Thursday, June 2.

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service – and residents are encouraged to get involved in the festivities at planned events or by hosting their own street parties.

Her Majesty, who celebrated her 96th birthday last week, came to the Throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum will be hosting a 'Gin and Jubilee' event.

The traditional Spring Bank Holiday, on the last Monday of May, has been moved to the following Thursday, June 2 – the 69th anniversary of the Queen’s actual coronation ceremony – with the following day designated a Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, giving Brits a four-day weekend to celebrate.

Eastwood

To mark the beginning of the Jubilee weekend, a special pop-up ‘Gin Palace’ will be coming to the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum.

The unique ‘Gin and Jubilee’ event will be held at the museum on Thursday, June 2.

The Hemlock Happening is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

In the spirit of Victorian decadence, attendees will be greeted with a traditional alcoholic Jubilee punch, taste a selection of gins and choose their favourite for a full measure.

Admission to the museum will be included as part of the event, with the chance to explore its historic rooms, gallery and exhibition rooms.

Visitors will also get a glimpse into Jubilee celebrations of the past – with old photographs and newspaper clippings on display.

The museum is a restored mining cottage from the 1860s, with gaslight and original objects.

Currently, there is a Jubilee-themed trail around the museum, with objects laid out as DH Lawrence and his family would have prepared for their own Victorian Jubilee celebrations.

“This is our chance to introduce people to Jubilee celebrations of the past,” said Alex Khan, cultural services manager at the museum.

The event starts at 6pm and tickets include two free drinks, gin tasting and admission to the museum.

Parking is available adjacent to the museum on Victoria Street and Scargill Walk. Booking is essential online at lleisure.co.uk/events/gin-jubilee or phone the museum on 0115 9173824.

Kimberley

A beacon lighting to mark the start of the Jubilee will take place on the evening of Thursday, June 2, from 8.30pm, at the Chapel on the Hill. There will be bagpipes from 9pm and the beacon will be lit at 9.15pm.

The next day, on Friday, June 3, a huge picnic in the park will be open to all residents and visitors at the Stag Recreation Ground in Kimberley.

This community gathering will be held come rain or shine from 11am until 5pm.

Entry costs £2 for adults, or £1 for children and concessions. It is free for children under five.

The event will feature live music and swing dancers, classic cars, a children’s funfair and a number of food and drink stalls.

No booking required – just turn up with blankets and food to celebrate with fellow members of the community.

Awsworth

On the same day, Friday, June 3, a Queen’s Jubilee afternoon tea event will be held at Awsworth Village Hall.

People over 65 are invited to share tea, cake, games and a good old sing-song from 2pm until 5pm. Although tickets are free, booking is essential by calling 07504 556174.

On Sunday, June 5, a picnic in the park will be held from 2pm at The Lane Recreation Ground in Awsworth.

Residents are invited to bring their own picnic, blanket and chairs to enjoy celebrating with friends and family with a variety of activities, including a bouncy castle, tombola, children's crafts, target bowls, children's cricket and more.

Hemlock Happening

Saturday, June 4, will see the return of the popular Hemlock Happening event at Bramcote Hills Park.

The free event attracts thousands of people each year, after the very first event of its kind was launched back in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.

This year’s event will feature a series of stage performances with additional community activities in the afternoon from 1pm until 10.30pm. The festival will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza.

The official programme is available at hemlockhappening.org

Nuthall

Nuthall’s Jubilee Event will also take place on Sunday, June 5, from 1pm, at the Temple Centre.

There is free admission for the family fun afternoon with bouncy castles, crafts and face painting, tombola, hoopla, tea and cakes, stalls, games, performances from Hucknall and Linby Brass Band and more.

Along with all of the planned events, many communities are choosing to keep old traditions alive by hosting their own street parties.

Coun David Grindell, mayor of Broxtowe, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a remarkable monarch who has given her life to serve us.