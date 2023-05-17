Celebration of iconic ‘Iron Giant’ as new exhibition comes to Eastwood

‘Bennerley Viaduct: the Iron Giant of the Erewash Valley’ is a pop-up exhibition charting the structure’s incredible history, from the Victorian railway boom, through dereliction, to walking and cycling destination.

The exhibition, which opens at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood on June 8, offers visitors the chance to learn more about the people and society that created the viaduct.

It also touches on the impact the viaduct had on communities well known to author DH Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood in 1885.

Bennerley Viaduct, which used to be a railway bridge, is now accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

Alongside the exhibition, there will be a programme of workshops and guided walks, bringing together Lawrence, creative writing, and visits to the viaduct as it stands today.

Rebecca Morris-Buck, project manager for the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, said: “We are so thrilled that our support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is enabling us to work in partnership with the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum for this exhibition.

“Bennerley Viaduct is a landmark in Lawrence Country – when you stand on the viaduct, you have a clear view of Eastwood in its landscape.

“As we develop our site as a visitor attraction, and walking and cycling destination, we're delighted to celebrate its connections to a world-famous writer, and to reflect on what life in the local area was like when the viaduct was in use.

“We hope Lawrence would've approved of our planned walks and creative writing activities.”

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, said: “Bennerley Viaduct is a monument of Victorian engineering and this exhibition really brings to life the times in which Lawrence was living.

“Improvement works at the site are one of a number of projects being undertaken as part of Kimberley’s successful £16.5m levelling up bid so it’s also a great time to learn more about the history of this iconic landmark as we look ahead to its future.”

The exhibition will be open at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, on Victoria Street, Eastwood, from June 8 to July 22.