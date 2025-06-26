Celebrating 10 years of the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct group

The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct (FOBV) group has celebrated its 10th birthday.

The FOBV, now a registered charity, began life as a small group of enthusiasts meeting in a cramped office over an Ilkeston shop.

The purpose of the group was to work with Sustrans, the sustainable transport charity, on an ambitious plan to restore the viaduct and create an accessible route across the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border in the Erewash Valley.

That scheme did not materialise but the group now stands on the brink of opening an eastern ramp, visitor centre and cafe

All friends on deck for a 10th birthday celebration. Photo: Aaron Trueman

Founder members of the group and more recent volunteers celebrated the anniversary on the viaduct’s deck on a blazing June day before making their way down the Erewash Canal towpath for coffee and cake at the Junction Cafe.

Nick Tooley, chair of trustees, said: “It’s wonderful to see founder members still supporting the charity and very heartening to have the large numbers of volunteers we’ve recruited in the last few years.

"People are joining us all the time as the fame of the viaduct spreads and the full opening of the site draws near.”

A special 10th anniversary polo shirt will be on sale at FOBV’s summer events.

The works at the eastern end of the viaduct are part of Broxtowe Means Business Funded by UK Government.

Anyone wishing to know more about volunteering for FOBV, or interested in receiving the monthly newsletter, should contact 07707 424610 or emal [email protected]