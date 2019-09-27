Celebrate Christmas in a new Mansfield home with special developer offer

Christmas is an exciting time for most, with festive cheers in abundance and an emphasis placed on family.

And a developer in Mansfield that is creating new-build properties in the town has put out an offer to make this year a Christmas to remember.

The Berry Hill development.

David Wilson Homes is in the process of building new homes in the Berry Hill area, just off the A617, and this weekend only is offering potential homeowners the chance to take advantage of special discount offers.

Home-buyers can save more than £8,000 by taking advantage of offers on features within the home.

Buyers can save on an upgraded kitchen with integrated appliances included, a flooring package throughout the home and wardrobes included.

The developer is also giving some home-buyers the opportunity to receive £2,000 towards removal costs, or to have stamp duty already paid on their new home.

The schemes offered by David Wilson Homes to allow those with previous homes to make a swift and straightforward move, such as part exchange - guaranteeing a moving experience that will ensure families can celebrate Christmas in a new home.

Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "We have a host of fantastic offers on the homes available at Berry Hill.

"These incentives are a brilliant way to assist those looking to get on or up the property ladder and can end up saving them thousands on a new home in the Nottinghamshire area that may have been otherwise out of reach."

Home seekers in the area can take advantage of offers at the Berry Hill development on September 28-29, by turning up to the site near Adams' Way.

There are a number of homes that are ready to move into at the development, allowing homebuyers to make a quick move as soon as they are ready.