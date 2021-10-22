CCTV footage released after ‘racial abuse’ in Shirebrook

The incident happened on Patchwork Row on Thursday, August 19, at about 9pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Two men approached a man and a short time later assaulted him.

“He was knocked unconscious and had a medical episode.

Officers investigating a report of racial abuse in Shirebrook have released CCTV footage of several youths they would like to speak to.

“A group of youths is said to have approached the victim and verbally abused him.

“One can be seen carrying what looks to be a baseball bat or pole.”

Anyone who was in the area between 8.40pm and 9.10pm and has information is asked to get in contact with police, on 101, quoting reference 21*467965.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.