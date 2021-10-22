CCTV footage released after ‘racial abuse’ in Shirebrook
Police probing a report of racial abuse in Shirebrook have released CCTV footage of several youths they want to speak to.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:34 am
The incident happened on Patchwork Row on Thursday, August 19, at about 9pm.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Two men approached a man and a short time later assaulted him.
“He was knocked unconscious and had a medical episode.
“A group of youths is said to have approached the victim and verbally abused him.
“One can be seen carrying what looks to be a baseball bat or pole.”
Anyone who was in the area between 8.40pm and 9.10pm and has information is asked to get in contact with police, on 101, quoting reference 21*467965.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.