CCTV appeal after large amount of makeup stolen during Mansfield shop theft

Police investigating a shop theft in Mansfield have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Officers were called to Boots in Mansfield’s Four Seasons shopping centre at about 1.45pm on Saturday, February 22, after the theft of a large amount of makeup was reported.

Stolen goods from two other shops were recovered when a suspect fled the scene.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured and have asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a shop theft

PC Kevin Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve been working hard in Mansfield to tackle shoplifting and have seen a dramatic fall in this kind of offending.

“So when offences do happen we will leave no stone unturned to track down the person or people responsible

"To this end we believe the man pictured in this image has valuable information and we urge anyone who knows him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 328 of February 22.