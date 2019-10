Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a bike theft.

The incident happened between 12.15-12.45pm on August 28 at West Nottinghamshire College in Derby Road, Mansfield.

CCTV appeal after bike stolen from West Notts College

If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of 28 August 2019.