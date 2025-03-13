The centre is operated by a team of cat lovers dedicated to improving the lives of cats and kittens in Mansfield.
Their mission is to find loving new homes for the local cats in their care, provide support for neutering, and assist with lost and found cats.
Are you looking to provide a loving new home for a cat in Mansfield?
At Cats Protection Mansfield Adoption Centre, on Mansfield Road in Warsop, staff carefully consider various factors during the adoption process, such as your potential pet's personality and how it aligns with your lifestyle, as well as your home environment.
This helps the centre create the perfect match for both you and the cat, paving the way for a wonderful feline friendship.
For any general inquiries about your suitability, the adoption process, or adoption fees, don't hesitate to email [email protected] or call 01623 845 846.
To meet any of these cats, interested adopters must schedule a pre-booked appointment.
Check out these nine cats available for adoption at the centre…
1. Enzo and Dior
Are you searching for the perfect pair to complete your home? Look no further than Enzo and Dior! Dior is the clever one in the duo and can be a bit sassy at times, while Enzo is a sweet boy who loves to be petted and fussed over more than anything else. They would be happy to live with older children, as they have done in the past. Photo: Cats Protection
2. Biggs
Biggs is an independent boy who is finding it a bit challenging to cope with the hustle and bustle of life in the centre. He is just beginning to reveal the sweetheart he truly is, especially with the help of a few Dreamies! Biggs would thrive in a quieter home where he can do his own thing and be given the time and space he needs to settle in. Photo: Cats Protection
3. Raquel
Meet Raquel, a beloved resident at the centre. Raquel is a beautiful and gentle cat who came to Cats Protection after having difficulties getting along with other cats in her previous home. She has faced challenges in their care due to dental issues, which have led to the removal of all her teeth. Unfortunately, this condition may cause her problems in the future, and she may require regular check-ups for her gums. Contact the centre for more information about her care. Photo: Cats Protection
4. Milo
Meet Milo, a magnificent monochrome cat in search of his forever home! Although he can be a bit shy initially, Milo reveals his sweet personality when given the time to adjust at his own pace without being rushed. He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home. Photo: Cats Protection