3 . Raquel

Meet Raquel, a beloved resident at the centre. Raquel is a beautiful and gentle cat who came to Cats Protection after having difficulties getting along with other cats in her previous home. She has faced challenges in their care due to dental issues, which have led to the removal of all her teeth. Unfortunately, this condition may cause her problems in the future, and she may require regular check-ups for her gums. Contact the centre for more information about her care. Photo: Cats Protection