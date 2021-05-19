Cash boost to help Mansfield's vulnerable rough sleepers find homes

Council chiefs have confirmed that the authority is set to receive £289,632, subject to a delegated decision being taken to officially accept the latest Government funding.

The money will be used on the council’s Mansfield First Steps project – delivered by Action Housing with support from Change Grow Live (CGL) – which aims to provide housing and support for people with addiction and mental health conditions.

Mansfield District Council says the funding allows for extended specialist roles such as a consultant psychologist, counselling sessions and an employment worker.

Jill Finnesey, the council’s head of housing, said: “With the new funding we want to sustain the tenancies of the clients that we have accommodated and offer specialist support for their mental health needs.

“The wraparound care helps them to secure a long-term tenancy in their accommodation and to address their complex health and wellbeing issues through targeted support. We hope that it will be continue to be life changing for members of our street community.”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the cash windfall and said councils would now receive a further £203 million in the next stage of the Government’s rough sleeping programme.

He said in 2021/22, Mansfield will receive £392,289 – and in total had received £422,289 to tackle rough sleeping.

The latest funding is the next stage of the Government’s Rough Sleeping initiative.

It is made up of £77,657 for a three-month continuation payment, £25,000 for the emergency accommodation uplift and £319,632 for the nine-month allocation.

Mr Bradley said: “One of my local priorities has been to deal with homelessness in Mansfield and Warsop. Whilst we have already seen an improvement in this, there is still more work to be done and I know this extra funding will really help us locally.

“When looking at different schemes, we know you need an all-encompassing approach to tackle rough sleeping. This funding will support shelters, but also specialist mental health or addiction services and targeted support for people. I welcome these steps and hope they help rough sleepers get the long-term help they need.”