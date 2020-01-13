Cash boost for heritage centre calendar plan

The Heritage Centre and Living Memory Group in Kirkby-in-Ashfield has received a donation of £360 from Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme to produce a calendar.

The calendar, which is available for purchase from The Heritage Centre, includes historic photographs of the community at Jubilee street parties, carnivals and other local celebrations.

The sales of this calendar go towards the day-to-day running of the centre, allowing it to remain open.

Lynne Linacre, a volunteer at the Heritage Centre, at the explained how donation has helped.

She said: “The Heritage Centre is a resource for local people and we’re reliant on community support to keep it open.

“The donation has allowed us to produce a calendar with photographs of local events, many of which provide fond memories for our customers.

“The sales of this calendar help us keep the centre open for the community to continue to use.”

Jill Simpson, branch advisor, explained how it’s important to encourage a sense of community with The Heritage Centre.

She said: “It was lovely to go and meet the volunteers at the centre, they work tirelessly to protect and promote local history.

“We should support the local community to not only reflect back on our heritage, but to help them celebrate a shared sense of identity that can help bring people together.

“The Heritage Centre is a perfect example of this.”

To find out more about The Heritage Centre, visit Kirkby Living Memory (Heritage Centre) on Facebook.

In 2008, the Mansfield Building Society set up its community support scheme to support local charities and community groups.

Since then, more than £160,000 has been donated to local charities and community groups in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

In 2015, the society set up its charitable trust, which is sustainably funded from its community saver accounts.

Staff at the society are allowed to take up to 2 days paid leave each year to volunteer in the local community.

To find out more or to download an application form visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support.