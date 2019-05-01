Caroline is the unsung hero of the buses

A woman from Mansfield Woodhouse has been lauded as an unsung hero by the bus company that employs her.

Caroline Webster works for trent barton by supporting passengers in Nottingham and answering any questions they might have.

She also gives advice and helps customers when services are disrupted.

Now, 40-year-old Caroline has landed the unsung hero accolade at trentbarton’s annual really good service awards.

She received her trophy from the event’s star speaker, British Lions and Wales rugby union legend Scott Quinnell, and also Tom Morgan, the company’s director of service delivery.

Tom said: “Caroline is someone who gives her all to trentbarton. She is always available to help and look after our customers. She can morph into any role needed.”

Modestly, Caroline reacted to the award by saying: “I just do my job every day.”

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by radio presenter Andy Miller at Derby’s Roundhouse, featured several other prizes, with Tracey Pemberton being named the driver of the year.

Tracey, 51, who pilots buses between Ilkeston and Nottingham, won £1,000 to spend on a holiday and also an extra day off work every day.

Mystery-customer judges said she treated her passengers like personal friends and “had a way of making her job look so smooth and effortless”.

One judge said: “Even on a busy run, she has a smile and a friendly word for everyone. She drives smoothly and keeps perfect time.”

Tracey, who has been with trentbarton for 13 years and did not miss a single day’s work last year, said: “This is a brilliant surprise, and an honour.

“I used to work as a cleaner at the Queen’s Medical Centre, but decided to try being a bus driver because my friend was one. I’ve loved it since day one.”

The hero of the year award went to driver Kelly Jago, 39, of Nottingham, who helped an older woman when her purse was stolen on a bus, and she later identified the perpetrators. She was even praised by a Crown Court judge.