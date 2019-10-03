Caring pupils at Mansfield Woodhouse school help charity after moped tragedy

Pupils at a school in Mansfield Woodhouse have raised almost £1,000 for a charity that honours a former student, who died in a road accident.

Much-loved 16-year-old Lewis Crouch was killed on his moped in the accident on Peafield Lane in the village in February, 2017.

His mum and stepdad, Cheryl and Gary Broughton, duly set up the charity, Missing Piece - The Sudden Child Loss, to support families suffering from losing a child.

Now, pupils in the Student Senate at The Manor Academy, which Lewis attended, have presented a cheque for £960 to Cheryl and Gary to boost their work.

The money was generated at the school’s annual summer fair, which was organised by the Student Senate. The fair featured a variety of stalls, and pupils also hosted a non-uniform day, for which they donated £1 apiece to raise even more money.

Katrina Kerry, head teacher at the academy, said: “I am exceptionally proud to lead a school that has such passionate and dedicated students.

“I know they could not be happier to donate to such an inspiring local charity that is so close to our school’s hearts.

“I would like to thank Cheryl and Gary for collecting the donation.

“We hope this will help them achieve their goals and continue to provide support to those who are experiencing the pain of losing a child suddenly.

“The hard work they put in to support families is an inspiration to us all.”

Missing Piece - The Sudden Child Loss offers lots of support through counselling, drop-in sessions and a 24/7 text and call helpline.

The charity, which has its own website and Facebook page, also holds various fundraising events and is hoping to take education programmes into schools.