Former nurse Eileen Massey promoting the Veterans Unite group with friend Lesley Parton at a craft fair at Forest Town Arena. (PHOTO BY: Pete Waby)

Eileen Massey, 64, has formed the group, Veterans Unite, to make the transition from the battlefield back to civilian life more comfortable for those who have served the country in war zones around the world.

Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with flashbacks and anxiety turning them to drink and drugs. Some are left homeless.

Eileen, who lives in Mansfield, has carried out lots of fundraising this year. The Forest Town Arena event, a craft fair-cum-indoor market, helped her to further the cause with a stall selling bric-a-brac.

"I was helped by my friend and former work colleague, Lesley Parton, who is running Veterans Unite with me,” said Eileen.

"I also met a lady whose son is a veteran and suffers from PTSD. It got quite tearful.”

Eileen will continue her fundraising drive on Remembrance Sunday, November 14 with an event at The Olde Ramme Inne pub on Church Street in Mansfield, where the landlord, Roy Mellody, used to serve in the armed forces.

She will again set up a stall, selling affordable items from clothes to books, and will run a raffle, tombola and other competitions.

In the meantime, Eileen is still on the lookout for empty premises in Mansfield town centre that she can hire for free and use as a base for Veterans Unite.