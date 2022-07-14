Caring Eastwood youngsters deliver flowers to elderly in care home

Children from the The Priory Catholic Voluntary Academy took flowers to a local care home.

The youngsters, from The Priory Catholic Voluntary Academy, made an impromptu visit to Alexandra House Care Home earlier this month with a special delivery for residents.

They chose this care home specifically because one of the school’s pupils, Josh Maud, has a grandma who lives there.

Josh hand-delivered a bunch of flowers to his gran Frances White, while the rest of the year five class handed out a plethora of flowers as gifts for everyone else to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh hand-delivering a bunch of flowers to his granny.

Charlotte Bell, activities coordinator at Alexandra House Care Home, said it was a lovely surprise and made everyone’s day.

She said: “This unexpected surprise was so gratefully received.

“We had so many flowers we were able to get together and hold a flower arranging class for all of us to organise and arrange in vases, just how we like them.

“Thank you to Josh for thinking of us, and thank you to the school and class for taking the time to visit and make our day.

“It was very much appreciated and enjoyed by all of us.”

The care home is also extending an invitation to the community as it prepares to host a summer garden fair next weekend.

The home, on Wroughton Court, will be hosting the special event on Saturday, July 23, from 11am until 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to join the home for a barbecue, live entertainment, games, cake, ice cream, tea and coffee and more.

Community stalls will feature cake and craft for bespoke gifts and treats, and a second hand book stall will be perfect for finding that summer read.

There will also be special guests including the entertaining vocal duo Paper Kite, who will be performing at 1.30pm.