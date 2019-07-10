Caring Derbyshire schoolgirl is a cut above the rest as she has her precious locks chopped off for Little Princess Trust charity

A caring South Normanton schoolgirl has followed in the footsteps of her three older sisters by having her hair cut short for a children's charity.

Seven-year-old Louisa Foster underwent the big chop in front of cheering crowds at the South Normanton Summer Gala to raise money for the Little Princess Trust - which provides real hair wigs to children with conditions that result in hair loss.

Louisa Foster is pictured with her mum Kate as well as older sisters Melissa, Kristen, and Joanna before the big chop.Photo: David Pleming

The Green Infants School pupil was inspired to have her precious locks cut short by her three siblings, who have all donated their hair to the charity - including older sister Joanna who had her hair cut live on ITV's This Morning show in 2014.

Louisa's proud mum Kate said: "Louisa asked me at the beginning of the year if she could cut her hair short to donate to a poorly child as it was waist length and in great condition.

"After allowing her several weeks to consider if she truly wanted to donate her hair, giving her the facts of how Little Princess Trust was created and how her hair can help another child to feel happy and allow that child some dignity in such a traumatic time, she insisted 'mummy, I can grow my hair again, I will still have some left to put pretty clips in but I really want to be able to give my hair to another child who may also like to put pretty clips in'.

"I then got in touch with the charity, who require a minimum of seven inches to the hair donation, and they sent me a fundraising pack."

Louisa Foster is pictured with stylist Shannan Fell, her mum Kate as well as older sisters Melissa, Kristen, and Joanna. Photo: David Pleming

To help Louisa's fundraising drive, Kate set up a Just Giving page, collected cash donations and sold wrist bands at her school.

She also received a boost when her stylist Shannan Fell at Salon 34 in South Normanton agreed to give up her time to cut and style Louisa's hair at the gala.

"The moment those plaits were placed in Louisa's hands, she and I both cried," said Kate. "Louisa was so overwhelmed at the crowd that had gathered, the cheering as it happened and then seeing her hair in her hands was a big shock for both of us.

"But tears quickly turned into smiles when she remembered why she'd done it and she said 'all I can think of is seeing a little girl smiling as much as I am now'.

"Watching my children grow, learn new things, explore new adventures and become the little ladies I strive to teach them to be makes me so proud, there are no words to describe how it feels.

"But to have my seven-year-old daughter do as her big sisters did and offer to give her hair away to a child with cancer, to hear 'I want to do something to make someone smile' come from my daughter's lips makes my heart hurt with pride, love and admiration."

Louisa raised £397.32, which included online donations and gift aid.