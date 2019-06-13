Careers advice programme designed for Mansfield and Warsop

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley is backing a campaign aimed at influencing and motivating primary-aged youngsters by introducing them to possible career paths.

Mr Bradley, along with Primary Futures is working with youngsters at primary schools by bringing in people from different career backgrounds to visit and meet the children and give them a insight into the jobs they do.

The programme helps inspire children by connecting primary schools with role models through an online service.

Mr Bradley said: “All children should have an equal opportunity for a fulfilling career that is not limited by their background.

“I’m going to be championing Primary Futures in Mansfield and Warsop to help boost the aspirations of local children. I have written to local schools and it is brilliant that lots have got in touch to say that they are interested in the programme.

“I would now like to encourage local businesses, charities and public-sector leaders to volunteer and spread the word about Primary Futures in their professional networks, so that children can learn more about the amazing and varied career paths that are available to them.

“It is a really fabulous programme to inspire children and get them thinking about careers they might never have considered, really important in some of our more deprived areas”.

If you want to make a difference for children in your community and get involved in the programme, send an email to: ben.bradley.mp@parliament.uk