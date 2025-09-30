Care provider that runs Selston home celebrates 20 years in business

A Nottinghamshire care provider that includes a Selston care home in its portfolio, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Farm Care was founded by Lucy and Patrick Atkinson in 2005, growing from a single site into a thriving business with five homes across the region - including Wren Hall in Selston.

Church Farm at Cotgrave was where it all began, with many of the original team still part of the home today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the outset, the group adopted the Butterfly Approach, moving away from traditional care models to create more engaging, responsive and home-like environments.

Lucy and Patrick Anderson, founders of Church Farm Care which runs Wren Hall in Selston. Photo: Submitted

Strong links with the wider community has – and remains – an important part of the ethos of company with all homes regularly welcoming schools, local groups and performers through their doors.

The trust established amongst healthcare professionals is also clear, with GPs and social workers regularly choosing to place their own relatives in Church Farm homes.

The group’s success was marked in 2021 when it won Care Home of the Year at the National Care Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for the team, it’s the real-life impact that matters most.

One standout memory is of a woman who had moved between eight different homes before arriving at a Church Farm home.

Every morning at the previous homes, she would pack a bag and wait by the door.

At Church Farm, she never did.

Lucy said: “She didn’t speak much, but her daughter told us that her not packing her bags each day said everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That kind of trust, comfort and sense of belonging is what we’re here to provide - and those are the moments that truly define our work.

“This anniversary is a chance to celebrate our team, our growth and the families who’ve trusted us with their care.

"We’re proud of how far we’ve come – from buying our first home to now employing 480 members of staff and 68 nurses, each of whom contribute so much to our family members’ lives and make a true difference every day.

"Our focus for the future is to continue providing the best care and building on our reputation.”

Patrick added: “Our success has come from consistency, strong values and a great team.

"The loyalty of our staff speaks volumes and we’re proud to have grown while staying true to our principles.”