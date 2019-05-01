Care home lets Beryl, 81, keep her beloved pet cat

A care home in Mansfield has come to the rescue after fears that an 81-year-old woman would be separated from her beloved pet cat.

The world of Beryl Barfield was turned upside down in January when her partner of 30 years died.

She was forced to move from her home in Lancashire and relocate 75 miles away to Mansfield to be closer to her sister, Audrey Barnes.

Audrey contacted the Berry Hill Park care home, which is run by HC-One, and it said it would be only too pleased to accommodate both Beryl and her 13-year-old cat, George.

Nowe, they have settled in to their new surroundings at the home. George even has his own care plan!

A relieved Beryl said: “We have to be together because George needs me and I need him. Nobody loves me like he loves me.

“It’s great that I am sharing this story because, hopefully, more cats will move in to the home and George will have more friends.”

Sally Tebbett, manager of the home, said: “We’re so pleased to have welcomed both Beryl and George. They have adapted to the home quickly and fitted in perfectly.

“They have a beautiful bond, and we are proud to have kept that, ensuring that they both live a happy and fulfilled life.”

Many care homes across the country do not allow residents to live with their pets. But Berry Hill Park’s policy fits in with its reputation as a five-star property.

In a recent inspection by Nottinghamshire County Council, it was rated as Band 5 Premium after meeting high standards in all categories of care, management and quality of service.

HC-One is a healthcare management company that is now Britain’s largest care-home operator, with 340 homes and 22,000 employees.