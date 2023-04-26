News you can trust since 1952
Care home celebrates annual tradition with creation of scrapbook highlighting thousands of memories and accomplishments

Canal Vue Care Home in Ilkeston is on a mission to capture the magic of the past year by putting together an incredible scrapbook filled with thousands of unforgettable moments and remarkable achievements.

By Colette LoweContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

As the staff and residents start working on the annual scrapbook, they reflect on the moments that made the previous year special.

Each year, the scrapbook captures thousands of moments and experiences, from festive celebrations to day-to-day activities, that make Canal Vue Care Home such a special place.

The scrapbook is not only a way to celebrate the past year, but it also serves as a way to connect the residents with their families and loved ones. The scrapbook is available for viewing by visitors and families, giving them a glimpse into the daily life of the care home.

A care home resident helps to create the perfect collection of memories to look back on.A care home resident helps to create the perfect collection of memories to look back on.
Creating the scrapbook is a collaborative effort between staff and residents. Each resident is encouraged to share their favourite moments and memories. The staff works tirelessly to capture and document these moments through photos, artwork, and written memories. The end result is a beautifully crafted scrapbook that captures the spirit and essence of Canal Vue Care Home.

Nat Summerfield, activities coordinator at the Awsworth Road care home, said: “The annual scrapbook is a cherished tradition at Canal Vue Care Home, and one that everyone looks forward to each year.

“It is a reminder of the joy and happiness that can be found in everyday moments, and a celebration of the special bond that exists between the staff, residents, and their families.”

