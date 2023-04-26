Care home celebrates annual tradition with creation of scrapbook highlighting thousands of memories and accomplishments

As the staff and residents start working on the annual scrapbook, they reflect on the moments that made the previous year special.

Each year, the scrapbook captures thousands of moments and experiences, from festive celebrations to day-to-day activities, that make Canal Vue Care Home such a special place.

The scrapbook is not only a way to celebrate the past year, but it also serves as a way to connect the residents with their families and loved ones. The scrapbook is available for viewing by visitors and families, giving them a glimpse into the daily life of the care home.

A care home resident helps to create the perfect collection of memories to look back on.

Creating the scrapbook is a collaborative effort between staff and residents. Each resident is encouraged to share their favourite moments and memories. The staff works tirelessly to capture and document these moments through photos, artwork, and written memories. The end result is a beautifully crafted scrapbook that captures the spirit and essence of Canal Vue Care Home.

Nat Summerfield, activities coordinator at the Awsworth Road care home, said: “The annual scrapbook is a cherished tradition at Canal Vue Care Home, and one that everyone looks forward to each year.