Car was boxed in and recovered by police in Mansfield less than four hours after it was stolen

A stolen car was recovered by police less than four hours after it was reported stolen.

The Honda Civic was reported missing from an address in Morgana Road, Mansfield, at 7.15am on Friday, February 21.

Shortly after the car was spotted by the crew of an unmarked police car, its driver led officers on a pursuit though Mansfield.

The vehicle, which had offered damage to its front left wheel, was boxed in and bought to a stop in Berry Hill Road at about 11am.

Mark Winfield, 43, has now been charged with theft, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Winfield, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 22, and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 14.

Inspector Christian Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police's Operational Support team, said: “This vehicle was spotted, followed and bought to a safe a stop on the same day it was stolen.

“More importantly, members of the public were also protected from harm thanks to the work of our expert police drivers.”