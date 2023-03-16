Car stolen in Huthwaite found in Mansfield and returned to rightful owner
Dedicated roads officers in Nottinghamshire Police have delighted one car owner – after finding their stolen vehicle.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit discovered the stolen Ford Fiesta on Elston Close, Mansfield.
The unit tweeted: “After a spate of theft of Fiestas, the RPU found this one hiding in plain sight. Stolen from Huthwaite the night before, but displaying different plates.
“Expert recovery from the duty garage means that this is being returned to one happy owner. #YouHideWeFind #HappyOwner.”