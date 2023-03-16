News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Car stolen in Huthwaite found in Mansfield and returned to rightful owner

Dedicated roads officers in Nottinghamshire Police have delighted one car owner – after finding their stolen vehicle.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit discovered the stolen Ford Fiesta on Elston Close, Mansfield.

Read More
Top 10 UK places people are trying to quit smoking
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit tweeted: “After a spate of theft of Fiestas, the RPU found this one hiding in plain sight. Stolen from Huthwaite the night before, but displaying different plates.

The car was found and returned to its owners
The car was found and returned to its owners
The car was found and returned to its owners
Most Popular

“Expert recovery from the duty garage means that this is being returned to one happy owner. #YouHideWeFind #HappyOwner.”