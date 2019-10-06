Car-lovers show off pride and joy at Annesley meet

Hosted by Pendragon, the final meet of the season took place at Sherwood Business Park yesterday (October 5).

Final meet of the year for Car Cafe at Sherwood Business Park, Annesley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Final meet of the year for Car Cafe at Sherwood Business Park, Annesley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Final meet of the year for Car Cafe at Sherwood Business Park, Annesley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Final meet of the year for Car Cafe at Sherwood Business Park, Annesley jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more