Car crime in Mansfield: 13 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts, according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 24th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day.

Police recorded 61 vehicle crimes in the Mansfield local authority area in March 2023, the data reveals.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime.

We have compiled this list of the neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents.

These were the areas of Mansfield with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents in March this year.

1. Car crime

These were the areas of Mansfield with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents in March this year. Photo: m

The area of Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill recorded 17 vehicle crimes in March 2023.

2. Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill

The area of Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill recorded 17 vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: m

The area of King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham recorded 11 vehicle crimes in March 2023.

3. King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham

The area of King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham recorded 11 vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: m

The area of Woodhouse recorded seven vehicle crimes in March 2023.

4. Mansfield Woodhouse

The area of Woodhouse recorded seven vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: m

