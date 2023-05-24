Car crime in Mansfield: 13 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts, according to police
Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 24th May 2023, 16:30 BST
The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day.
Police recorded 61 vehicle crimes in the Mansfield local authority area in March 2023, the data reveals.
The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime.
We have compiled this list of the neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents.
