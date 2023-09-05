Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman had to be released from the car.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended Leeming Street, Mansfield, on Friday, September 1, at 6.26pm.

"This was a car in collision with a bus.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One 46-year-old female was released from the vehicle by the fire service. She was conscious and breathing with neck pain.