Car crashed into a bus in Mansfield
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called after a car crashed into a bus in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
A woman had to be released from the car.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended Leeming Street, Mansfield, on Friday, September 1, at 6.26pm.
"This was a car in collision with a bus.
"One 46-year-old female was released from the vehicle by the fire service. She was conscious and breathing with neck pain.
"We passed the casualty into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”