Car carrying two children crashes into front of Sutton supermarket

A car carrying two children has crashed into the front of a Sutton supermarket this afternoon (July 1).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a vehicle crashing into the entrance of a Tesco store.

Tesco Lakeside View

"The driver, a woman, and two child passengers were unhurt in the incident in Lakeside View, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 3pm today."

Darren Palmer, a delivery driver said: "I saw one ambulance, a police car and a fire engine when I pulled into the car park.

"I heard about the two children, thank god they wern't hurt, you mind jumps to the worst case scenaio."

READ MORE: Woman injured in Mansfield funfair incident

READ MORE: Mansfield's salute to armed forces day



Tesco Lakeside View

Picture: Darren Palmer