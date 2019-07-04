Capo Lounge joins water refill scheme to tackle plastic problem

Mansfield's popular Capo Lounge has joined a national water refill scheme in a bid to tackle the growing problem of throwaway plastics.

In the UK, less than 30 per cent of people refill their reusable water bottles.

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate

Refill are an award-winning campaign designed to help reduce plastic pollution, by making it easy to people to refill their reusable water bottle instead of buying a plastic one - and The Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate has signed up to the initiative.

Members of the public can pop in the bar at any point, and have their water bottle refilled, with no obligation to buy anything.

Jessica Stones, assistant manager said: "As a company, we aim to reduce waste as much as we can.

"Our straws are made of corn starch and as far as I'm aware we don't sell anything we can't recycle.

"Because of where we are in the town centre, lots of passers-by pop in and they just want water.

"We want to let them know they're welcome to come and fill up their bottle without any obligation to buy anything."

The Capo Lounge also have a dog water bowl and dog biscuits on hand for our four-legged friends to enjoy.

According to a survey by water.org.uk, three quarters of Brits think single-use plastic should be socially unacceptable

High street chains Greggs, Pret and Sweaty Betty are the latest to join the ‘Refill Revolution’ providing free drinking water for all.

It is estimated that the refill campaign will have stopped over 100 million single-use bottles from becoming waste by the end of 2019.