'Cannibal' chickens found abandoned in a box near Mansfield

Four peckish chickens that were left-for-dead have been found "eating other dead chickens" at a field near Mansfield.

The hungry hens were found abandoned "in a terrible condition" in a box in Walesby, alongside a number of other dead chicks that were unable to survive.

It is unknown where they came from, but the family who have rescued the vulnerable birds believe they were battery hens who were ready for slaughter.

The chickens were rescued by Jess Liffen, a student at the University of Nottingham, who keeps rescue hens herself and who saw a post to say they had been spotted on October 13.

And her grandmother Jean Liffen, from Mansfield, says the hens had "hardly any feathers and could barely walk" and were eating the corpses of their dead friends.

But now they are safe and secure at the student's house, and a fundraising appeal has been launched to fund a new hut for the hens.

Grandmother Jean said: "When Jess found them we were enraged at the people who left them there. They need catching.

"She saw a Facebook post to say someone had dumped the chickens in the box near Walesby, and because she's already got hens, she couldn't let them stay there.

"She went straight there, and when she got they some had got out. Some of them were dead, and a couple were eating the other dead chickens.

"They were very nervous and reserved when she got them, but over the last few days they have become less nervous.

"She's separated them from the other hens, but because she's already got chickens and because she's at university, there isn't a lot of room for new ones.

"So she needs to get a new coop for the hens, who are already growing personalities."

The family have set up a GoFundMe page to buy the new hut. To donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/rescued-hens-in-need-of-a-new-coop