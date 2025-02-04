Candlelight concert celebrates life and legacy of Ashfield's Rosie

A candlelit concert is scheduled for February in Nottingham, with all proceeds benefiting premature babies in memory of Rosie Rita Perkins, who passed away at just 30 days old.

Rosie was born at King’s Mill Hospital on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at just 24 weeks gestation, weighing one pound and seven ounces.

A few hours after her birth, she was transferred to the Nottingham City neonatal intensive care unit, which is specially designed to care for babies born as early as 22 weeks.

Sadly, Rosie passed away at 30 days old after the treatment to close her Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) valve was unsuccessful.

Shortly after Rosie’s death, her family, including her parents Ryan and Leanne Perkins from Ashfield, began fundraising for other premature babies in Nottingham.

Recently, Ryan took part in a sprint triathlon in Mansfield, bringing the total funds raised in Rosie’s name to £14,000 for neonatal units at Nottingham City and the Queen's Medical Centre.

Rosie's family will continue fundraising this year as her mum, Leanne, has organised a candlelit concert starring Mansfield pianist Chris Miggells at St Peter's Church, St Peter's Square, Nottingham, on Saturday, February 15, from 7.30-10pm.

Rosie’s parents said: “We invite you to come and spend the evening of her first birthday to celebrate Rosie's life and legacy.”

The candlelit concert celebrating what would have been Rosie’s first birthday will also feature vocalist Clare Thursfield-Holt.

Nottingham's Doughnotts and West Midlands-based event management company Blackberry Productions are generously donating their time to help Rosie’s family organise this wonderful event.

Readers can buy a general admission ticket for £28 at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exclusive-candlelight-concert-to-celebrate-the-life-legacy-of-rosie-rita-tickets-1151595977569.