Paul and Jayne Foster died in a fire at their home on Forster Street, Kirkby, on January 29.

At their inquest this week, Gordon Clow, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, ruled that the medical cause of death for Mr Foster was carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation, with a secondary cause of ischaemic heart disease.

Mrs Foster’s medical cause of death was ruled to be smoke inhalation, with a secondary cause of ischaemic heart disease.

The double fatal fire at Forster Street, Kirkby, has been ruled as accidental

The incident took place on January 29, when just before 7pm, a young passer-by telephoned emergency services after noticing evidence of a fire at the Fosters’ home.

Mr Clow said: “On January 29, Mr and Mrs Foster lit a candle in their bedroom and shut the door to the room.

“The candle set a fabric cover alight and caused a major fire to develop in their bedroom, without their knowledge, within a few minutes.

“Some minutes later the door to the bedroom fell outwards as a result of the build-up of fire and super-heated smoke.

“That smoke then engulfed the property within seconds, overcoming Mr and Mrs Foster who were in the kitchen at the other end of their small property.

“This resulted in their very quick loss of consciousness.

“The alarm was raised and the fire service attended. Unfortunately, it was too late to save the lives of Mr and Mrs Foster, who were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“I’d like to report my thanks to the brave young person who made the initial 999 call. He should be commended for his efforts.”

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has offered its condolences to the Fosters’ family.

Chris Emmott, NFRS group manager and fire investigation officer, said: “This was a tragic incident that sadly resulted in the loss of two lives.

“We know candles are frequently used within the home, but I would urge everyone to remember the potential dangers they present.

“Great care should be taken to ensure they are in correct holders, on a stable base. Keep flames away from anything that could catch fire, and never leave them unattended.”