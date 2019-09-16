Runners out on the course.

Can you spot yourself in our Mansfield 10k gallery?

Runners of all abilities took to the streets for the Mansfield five and 10ks this Sunday.

Mansfield's Mp Ben Bradley, and mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams were amongst the runners.

Runners start off on the 10K run.

Runners start off on the 10K

Runners start off on the 10K run.

Spectators watch the runners pass through the market place.

