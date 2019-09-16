Can you spot yourself in our Mansfield 10k gallery?
Runners of all abilities took to the streets for the Mansfield five and 10ks this Sunday.
Mansfield's Mp Ben Bradley, and mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams were amongst the runners.
1. Mansfield 10k
Runners start off on the 10K run.
2. Mansfield 10k
Runners start off on the 10K
3. Mansfield 10k
Runners start off on the 10K run.
4. Mansfield 10k
Spectators watch the runners pass through the market place.
