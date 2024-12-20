Can you help bring missing dog home in time for Christmas?
A family are appealing for your help to find their missing dog, last seen in Sutton.
The dog is a four-year-old Lhasa Apso and she was last seen on Friday, December 13, at 4.30pm, heading down Alfreton Road in Sutton.
Rachel Tring said: “We’re missing her dearly and our only wish is to have her home safe with us for Christmas.
“We’re working with an amazing charity called Drone to Home and we’d like to make an appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage, CCTV or ring doorbell footage from the area on the evening she went missing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0330 124 2004.
